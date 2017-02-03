Newcastle United news: Benitez faces media, McClaren on his return

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Newcastle United's home game against Derby County.

Benitez was left "disappointed" by the club's failure to strengthen his squad in last month's transfer window.

And United's manager didn't hide his frustration after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers at St James's Park.

The events of last month have put a question mark over Benitez's long-term future at Newcastle, who are second in the Championship.

Benitez will hold his pre-match Press conference at 1pm.

United midfielder Mohamed Diame, back from the Africa Cup of Nations, could be back in the starting XI against Derby.

Diame has spoken about his readiness to play against Steve McClaren's in-form team.

McClaren, meanwhile, has discussed his first return to St James's Park since he was sacked last year late in the club's Premier League relegation battle.

For news and updates from Rafa Benitez's media call, follow NUFC writer Miles Starforth here