Newcastle United news: Benitez on transfers, Gayle update

Rafa Benitez is counting the cost of Newcastle United's win over Brentford.

Benitez lost three players – Dwight Gayle, Isaac Hayden and Vurnon Anita – to injury during the club's 2-1 victory at Griffin Park on Saturday.

United's manager was asked what impact the injuries will have on the club's efforts in this month's transfer window.

Gayle took his goal tally for the season to 20 with his strike at Griffin Park.

The striker spoke about the feat, and his injury, after the game.

Daryl Murphy – who netted Newcastle's second-half winner – has also opened up about his long wait for a chance at the club.

Meanwhile, injury-hit Benitez has admitted he's running out of fit players ahead of Wednesday night's FA Cup replay against Birmingham City at St James's Park.