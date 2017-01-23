Newcastle United news: Benitez's transfer update, club linked with Premier League winger

Rafa Benitez is hopeful of a transfer breakthrough at Newcastle United in the coming days.

The club is looking to re-sign Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace in this month's transfer window.

And Newcastle manager Benitez has given an update in the wake of Saturday's 4-0 Championship win over Rotherham United.

Daryl Murphy made it three goals from three games with his goal against the league's bottom club.

And the striker has spoken about his "unbelievable" experience at St James's Park.

Benitez also paid tribute to winger Matt Ritchie, who netted twice against Rotherham.

Visiting manager Paul Warne tasked one of his players with a "disgusting role" at st James's Park.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with Swansea City winger Modou Barrow.

The 24-year-old, said to have a £5million release clause in his deal, has been told he can leave the Liberty Stadium this month.

And the Birmingham Mail report that United have "shown an interest" in Barrow, who has also been linked with Championship rivals Aston Villa.

