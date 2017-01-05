Newcastle United news: Benitez weighs up winger move, Atsu update

Rafa Benitez has been linked with an in-demand Championship winger.

Benitez is looking to strengthen Newcastle United's midfield in this month's transfer window.

And Norwich City's Robbie Brady, valued at £12million, is reportedly in his sights.

Benitez has a clear view of the positions he would like to strengthen.

United's manager has insisted that the club's form without the suspended Jonjo Shelvey have not altered his thinking.

Benitez will also take his time before deciding whether to make Christian Atsu's move to St James's Park permanent.

Finally, Newcastle defender Jamie Sterry has posted an emotional message to fans after leaving loan club Coventry City.