Newcastle United news: Chelsea starlet linked, Diame's pledge to club

Newcastle United have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Rafa Benitez is looking his the club's options for the January transfer window.

And The Sun report that Loftus-Cheek is a loan target.

The 20-year-old has featured just three times in all competitions for the Premier League leaders this season and needs to get minutes on the pitch.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is considering whether a loan would benefit the England Under-21 international.

"Ruben has great potential and it's important for him to show it," Conte said. "Now he is in our squad. This season he's had a few injuries but now he is free.

"I'll take the best decision for the player."

Meanwhile, United's Jonjo Shelvey, charged with misconduct by the Football Association, is waiting to discover his fate.

Shelvey yesterday went before an independent commission examining an allegation that he used racially-aggravated language towards a Wolverhampton Wanderers player in September.

The midfielder – who denied the allegation– faces a five-game ban if the charge is found to be proven.

Finally, in-form Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame has a message for his club ahead of the African Cup of Nations.