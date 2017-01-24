Newcastle United news: Club close in on winger, Chelsea target loanee

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Swansea City's Modou Barrow.

The club are looking to sign Barrow on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

United moved for the 24-year-old after being frustrated in their attempts to re-sign Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace.

READ MORE: Newcastle’s ‘loyal’ fanbase want someone to blame – and it has to stop

Chelsea, meanwhile, are reportedly interested in signing this Newcastle player.

Rafa Benitez's side returned to the top of the Championship table after Saturday's 4-0 win over Rotherham United.

And goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been talking about THAT save.

Finally, Newcastle have been given more tickets for next month's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.