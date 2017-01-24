Newcastle United news: Club close in on winger, Chelsea target loanee

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Swansea City's Modou Barrow.
The club are looking to sign Barrow on loan with a view to a permanent deal.
United moved for the 24-year-old after being frustrated in their attempts to re-sign Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace.
Rafa Benitez's side returned to the top of the Championship table after Saturday's 4-0 win over Rotherham United.
And goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been talking about THAT save.
Finally, Newcastle have been given more tickets for next month's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.