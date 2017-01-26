Newcastle United news: Club eyes Premier League midfielder, Oxford pitch update

Newcastle United are yet to make a breakthrough in this month's transfer window.

The club has been frustrated in its attempts to re-sign Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend on loan.

United manager Rafa Benitez wants to strengthen his midfield options for the second half of the Championship campaign.

And Newcastle have been linked with a Premier League midfielder ahead of Saturday's FA Cup Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

The link follows yesterday's news that a move for Swansea City winger Modou Barrow had stalled.

Meanwhile, Oxford manager Michael Appleton has given an update on the Kassam Stadium pitch.

The club this week had a home fixture against Bradford City postponed minutes before kick-off.

Finally, Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin, likely to start against Oxford, has been talking about the fourth-round tie, which is a 12,500 sell-out.

