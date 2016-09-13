Newcastle United news: Double injury worry for Benitez, Mitrovic ready to start

Rafa Benitez could be without two players at Loftus Road tonight.

Yoan Gouffran and Jack Colback are doubtful for Newcastle United's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers.

And versatile defender DeAndre Yedlin could make his full debut for the club in place of Gouffran, who scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over Derby County.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is also hoping to start at Loftus Road, having been a spectator so far this season.

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez has revealed how he wants to go down in Newcastle history – just like Alan Shearer.

Shearer yesterday had a statue unveiled in his honour outside St James's Park.

