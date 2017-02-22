Newcastle United news: Gayle braced for extended spell on sidelines, Darlow's view from the top

Dwight Gayle is being assessed by Newcastle United after limping out of the club's win against Aston Villa.

The striker suffered a recurrence of the hamstring problem which kept him out for four weeks in Monday night's 2-0 victory at St James's Park.

Newcastle fear that Gayle is facing another month on the sidelines.

Rafa Benitez's side leqad the Championship by a point following the Villa win, and goalkeeper Karl Darlow has spoken about life at the top of the league.

Newcastle take on second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on February 28.

And it has been revealed that one of Chris Hughton's players came VERY close to joining United.