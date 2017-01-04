Newcastle United news: Lascelles 'not worried' about form, Ameobi update

Jamaal Lascelles has reacted to Newcastle United's seventh Championship defeat of the season.

The club is second in the league and two points behind leaders Brighton and Hove Albion after Monday's 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle have already lost more games than they did during their entire 2009-10 promotion campaign.

However, captain Lascelles is not overly concerned about the club's form. He explains why here.

United manager Rafa Benitez is taking a look at forward Sammy Ameobi this week after he returned from a half-season loan at Bolton Wanderers.

And we have deals of the financial issue that could prevent him returning to the Macron Stadium.

Meanwhile, the odds on Newcastle signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson appear to have receded.