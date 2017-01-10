Newcastle United news: Loftus-Cheek and Cleverley updates, Benitez's waiting game

Newcastle United have been delivered a blow in the transfer market.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out loaning midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in this month's transfer window.

We also have an update on the future Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley, who has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle.

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield options for the second half of the Championship campaign.

But the club's pursuit of reinforcements could go to the wire.

Meanwhile, Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has spoken about the injury suffered by striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in Saturday's FA Cup tie against Birmingham City.