Newcastle United news: Mitrovic opens up on injury, Benitez's transfer update

Aleksandar Mitrovic has spoken about the horrific injury he suffered against Birmingham City.

The Newcastle United striker suffered a deep gash to his leg in Saturday's FA Cup tie St Andrew's.

Mitrovic has spoken about the injury and revealed the timescale for his return to action.

READ MORE: Miles Starforth’s match analysis: Birmingham City 1 Newcastle United 1

United manager Rafa Benitez said the injury to Mitrovic would NOT alter his thinking for this month's transfer window after the game, which ended 1-1.

And Benitez has given an update on the club's progress in the transfer market.

Striker Daryl Murphy netted Newcastle's goal at St Andrew's, and the summer signing has reflected on a frustrating start to his career at St James's Park.

Finally, Benitez has explained the tactical change he made against Birmingham, who will visit St James's Park for a replay on January 18.

Meanwhile, Newcastle take on Swansea City in a fourth-round FA Youth Cup tie at St James's Park tonight 7pm kick-off). Admission to the East Stand is free.