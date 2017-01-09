Newcastle United news: Mitrovic opens up on injury, Benitez's transfer update

Aleksandar Mitrovic has spoken about the horrific injury he suffered against Birmingham City.
The Newcastle United striker suffered a deep gash to his leg in Saturday's FA Cup tie St Andrew's.
Mitrovic has spoken about the injury and revealed the timescale for his return to action.
United manager Rafa Benitez said the injury to Mitrovic would NOT alter his thinking for this month's transfer window after the game, which ended 1-1.
And Benitez has given an update on the club's progress in the transfer market.
Striker Daryl Murphy netted Newcastle's goal at St Andrew's, and the summer signing has reflected on a frustrating start to his career at St James's Park.
Finally, Benitez has explained the tactical change he made against Birmingham, who will visit St James's Park for a replay on January 18.
Meanwhile, Newcastle take on Swansea City in a fourth-round FA Youth Cup tie at St James's Park tonight 7pm kick-off). Admission to the East Stand is free.