Newcastle United news: Rafa Benitez faces the media ahead of QPR, Lascelles reacts to win

Rafa Benitez will face the media this afternoon ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Loftus Road.

Benitez's side are second in the Championship after Saturday evening's 2-0 win over Derby County.

And United will look to claim a fifth successive win when they take on Queen Park Rangers tomorrow night.

Follow our live blog here for news and updates from Benitez's Press conference.

Newcastle's Derby-born captain Jamaal Lascelles, booed by home fans at the iPro Stadium, has reacted to the club's win over Nigel Pearson's side.

Lascelles has also spoken about Yoan Gouffran, who scored United's first goal.

Benitez has revealed how close forward Gouffran came to leaving St James's Park this summer.

United's manager has also addressed Newcastle's defensive record, with his team having not conceded a goal for 405 minutes in all competitions.