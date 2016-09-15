Newcastle United news: Revealing Mitrovic interview, Shelvey's vow

Aleksandar Mitrovic has spoken about his frustrating start to the season at Newcastle United.

The striker – who didn't play in the first six league games of the season – scored in Tuesday night's 6-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

And Mitrovic has revealed how he struggled to "keep his head right" as he served a four-game suspension and sat out a match through concussion.

Jonjo Shelvey scored twice against QPR.

And the midfielder has spoken about his determination to right the wrongs of last season's relegation.

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez, preparing his team for Saturday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, has talked about one of his biggest challenges at the club this season.