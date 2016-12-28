Newcastle United news: Striker on club's January radar, Hayden's message to doubters

Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a Premier League striker ahead of next month's transfer window.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield in the New Year.

But United's manager has also been linked with a move for this player.

Newcastle dropped down to second in the Championship table yesterday following Brighton and Hove Albion's 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton – the last man to guide United out of English football's second tier – has given his reaction to the result.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, without the suspended Jonjo Shelvey, were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

United missed Shelvey, whose passing been a big factor in the club's success so far this season.

However, Isaac Hayden, Shelvey's midfield partner, has a simple message for those who say the team will struggle without him during his five-game ban.