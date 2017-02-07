Newcastle United news: Tiote finally leaves, season-ticket price freeze

Cheick Tiote has left Newcastle United after more than six years at St James's Park.

The midfielder has signed a two-year deal with Chinese second division side Beijing Enterprises.

Newcastle are yet to confirm the move, which was been announced in China.

United today revealed that existing season-ticket holders will enjoy a price free for next season, when the club could be back in the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez's side lead the Championship by a point after the weekend's 1-0 win over Derby County.

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley said: "The support from our fans this season has been nothing short of amazing. They have flocked to St. James’s Park to support Rafa and the team in the quest to see us returned to the Premier League.

“We wanted to help repay their incredible loyalty with a price freeze for all existing season ticket holders, meaning the price they’ll pay in 2017-18 will be exactly the same as the price they paid for their 2016-17 season ticket."

The club has almost 38,000 season-ticket holders.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mohamed Diame has spoken about his return to United from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Diame was on duty at the tournament with Senegal, who were knocked out by eventual winners Cameroon.

And forward Haris Vuckic has reacted after making a goalscoring return to action for Newcastle.