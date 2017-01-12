Newcastle United news: Transfer update, Atsu fears for place

Newcastle United are set to lose out on another midfield target.

The club had been interested taking Everton's Tom Cleverley on loan.

But the 27-year-old is today on the brink of a move to a Premier League club.

One United player who is likely to be on the move this month is long-serving Cheick Tiote.

Spanish club Sporting Gijon hope to secure a deal for the midfielder in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has revealed his concerns over his place at Newcastle while he is away with Ghana for the African Cup of Nations.