Newcastle United news: Wolves boost for Benitez, Tiote deal confirmed

Rafa Benitez will have at least one player back for Newcastle United's visit to Molineux.

The Championship leaders take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a televised game on Saturday evening.

Benitez's side lead second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion by a point.

And a key man has returned to training at Newcastle ahead of the fixture.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow has spoken about United's determination to stay at the Championship summit.

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Paul Lambert is expecting a good atmosphere at Molineux, where United will be backed by 4,200 fans.

Finally, midfielder Cheick Tiote's move to Beijing Enterprises has finally been completed.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Chinese second division team.

United said: "Tiote leaves with the club’s best wishes for the future."