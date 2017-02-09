Newcastle United officially confirm Cheick Tiote exit

Newcastle United have officially confirmed the exit of midfielder Cheick Tiote.

The Magpies released a statement on their website today, rubber-stamping the news that Tiote has penned a two-year deal with Chinese second tier side Beijing Enterprises.

The club received an undisclosed fee for the Ivorian international, who made 156 appearances for United, in six and a half years on Tyneside.

The statement read: "The club can now confirm that Cheick Tiote has joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises for an undisclosed fee.

"The deal was formally completed on Thursday morning.

"He scored only one goal, but it was a memorable one - the spectacular equaliser in the famous 4-4 comeback against Arsenal in February 2011.

Cheick Tiote celebrates scoring his one and only goal at Newcastle.

"Tiote leaves with the club’s best wishes for the future."

News of Tiote's departure has been circling since the end of the January window, with Shandong Luneng also said to have been interested in the 30-year-old.

On Tuesday pictures surfaced of Tiote, who has had an injury hit two years at St James' Park, in the colours of his new club.