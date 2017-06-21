Newcastle United 'part company' with chief scout and ace talent finder Graham Carr

Ace talent finder Graham Carr has been sacked by Newcastle United.

The Magpies, preparing for a return to the Premier League after winning the Sky Bet Championship, announced tonight they had parted company with their chief scout "by mutual consent".

Carr has been at St James's Park for seven years, taking up the role of chief scout towards the end of the 2009-10 season when then-boss Chris Hughton led Newcastle to promotion back to the top flight.

The former Northampton Town player and manager was best known for some of the inspired signings from the continent, notably Yohan Cabaye, Matthieu Debuchy, Vurnon Anita, Moussa Sissoko, Papiss Cisse and Cheick Tiote.

​Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley said: “It has been my pleasure to work with Graham over the last seven years as both a colleague and a friend.

"He can count some of Newcastle’s most successful players in recent years as his ‘finds’.

“Everyone connected with Newcastle United wishes Graham the very best for the future.”

Newcastle added on its statement thst they are "reviewing" the scouting operation "and will make an announcement on any further changes in due course."