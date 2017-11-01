Newcastle United's Christian Atsu nominated for international award

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football's African Player of the Year.

Atsu is named on a 30-strong shortlist, which includes the likes of Liverpool and Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Borussia Dortmund.

The Ghanaian international has been in good form for Rafa Benitez's side this season, starting all but one of United's 10 Premier League games this season.

On the international scene he has also enjoyed success, being named in the Africa Cup of Nations team of the tournament, with his Ghana side reaching the semi-finals at the start of 2017, beaten by the eventual winners Senegal.

The winner of the gong will be decided by a vote undertaken by the head coaches of the African national associations, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a reported panel of media experts.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 4 in Accra, capital of Atsu's home country.

Full list of nominations for the African Player of the Year

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon)

Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo & Villareal)

Christian Atsu (Ghana & Newcastle)

Christian Bassogog (Cameroon & Henan Jianye)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United)

Essam El Hadary (Egypt & Al Taawoun)

Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon & Sevilla)

Fackson Kapumbu (Zambia & Zesco)

Jean Michel Seri (Cote d’Ivoire & Nice)

Junior Kabananga (DR Congo & Astana)

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)

Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)

Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor)

Mbwana Samata (Tanzania & Genk)

Michael Olunga (Kenya & Girona)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid)

Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto)

William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria & Bursaspor)

Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia & Al Duhail)

Yves Bissouma (Mali & Lille)