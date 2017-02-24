Newcastle United’s Mo Diame says hard work still to be done so ‘amazing’ fans can celebrate in style

Mo Diame can only imagine how wild the celebrations will be if Newcastle fulfill their Championship potential by lifting the title in May.

The Magpies midfielder admits the United faithful are the best fans he has ever played in front of, claiming they are different class when compared to West Ham United’s where he spent two years between 2012-2014.

Even when we play away it feels like we are at home because the fans are always pushing us.

And the closer United get to the second tier finishing line, with just 14 games left to play, he admits his mind has wandered to might ensue in three months time, should the trophy end up on Tyneside.

Although, he knows it will take a lot of hard work between now and the season curtain call to make that happen.

“We are closer to the finish line every game – after every game it is one game closer,” said the Senegal international.

"It [the support] is just amazing.

“The Newcastle fans are amazing.

Ahead of the visit of Bristol City to St James’s Park tomorrow, the 29-year-old, formerly of Wigan Athletic, the Hammers, Hull City, Lens, Linares and Rayo Vallecano, said: “For me this club has the best atmosphere.

“The West Ham fans were not bad, too, but the Newcastle fans are first class.”

And when pushed about what it might be like at the end of the season, should United pip the likes of Brighton and Huddersfield to the post, he said: “It is going to be amazing.

“We are looking forward to this.

“But lets see what happens first. We are going to fight until the end.

“We have to work hard. Every single game is a battle so we are ready to fight again. The team is still focused the team are still working hard.

“We have got to prepare for Bristol and make sure we win before Brighton.”

Pressure is something United have had to deal with in recent weeks, with the promotion chasers bang in form and right on Rafa Benitez’s men’s heels.

That was particularly prominent last weekend, when Newcastle had to wait until Monday night to have their say in the title race, with everyone else playing two days previous.

“We saw Brighton won so we had to win,” said Diame.

“And we did it so we are very happy.

“We have to do it again on Saturday.

“We are going to play at home.

“We are going to go for the three points. We don’t want to lose any points at home.”