Newcastle United sale update: Murat Ulker NOT among bidders for club

Murat Ulker is NOT among the bidders for Newcastle United.

A representative of the Turkish billionaire, chairman of Yildiz Holding, today claimed that he was interested in buying the club, which was yesterday formally put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley.

Tom McLoughlin told the Evening Standard: "The Ulker family have substantial assets and significant investments already in the UK.

“We understand football and our initial specific target would be to make Newcastle a solid top-six club and a permanent feature in Europe with a popular local and worldwide following.”

The report states that Ulker's representatives "have been talking to Ashley’s advisers since early this year."

However, the Gazette understands that Ulker has not had talks with any senior officials at the club – or the lawyers handling the sale on behalf of Ashley.

And Yildiz Holding have told the Press Association that they are not planning to buy Newcastle.