Newcastle United set Aleksandar Mitrovic price tag - report

Newcastle United have reportedly slapped a £15.7 million price tag on the head of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

And Turkish outlet Fanatik claim that the Magpies have, through an agent, offered the Serbian international to Fenerbahce.

The 22-year-old frontman is likely to leave St James's Park this summer with manager Rafa Benitez keen to add at least two new forward options to his ranks this summer, despite slow progress in the market so far.

While Mitrovic's form for his country has been glittering, with five goals in his last six internationals, he has been less than impressive for United.

Mitrovic scored just four goals in the Championship last term, failing to build on what was a positive start to life on Tyneside in the Premier League.

And with the club preparing for the top flight Mitrovic may well be one high-profile departure this summer.

A number of clubs have already been linked with Mitrovic, including Fenerbahce and their Istanbul rivals Besiktas.

Fanatik claim that Newcastle are keen to recoup around £16million for the former Anderlecht and Partizan man, although they hint the Magpies may go a deal for some £3million less.

Although that fee is likely to be too rich for Turkish side, with Fener keen to strike a loan deal for the target man.

While on international duty this summer Mitrovic admitted that he could be tempted by a move this summer.

Speaking earlier this month the Serb said: "If some good offers for me, which are also good for the club, come in over the summer then we will speak about it.

"If it doesn’t happen then I’m still a Newcastle United player. I have three years on my contract.

"So we have to speak to the club, to the manager [Rafael Benitez] and we will see. I heard something about other clubs but for now, I just want to rest. I need to prepare for next season."