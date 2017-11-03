Newcastle United set to rival Inter Milan and Arsenal in chase of Paraguay international

Newcastle United could go head-to-head with Inter Milan and Arsenal in any bid to land playmaker Miguel Almiron.

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato claim the trio are all monitoring the progress of the Paraguay international, who operates mainly as a No 10.

Opposition view: Bournemouth defender keen to 'turn' the St James's Park crowd in 'season defining' Newcastle clash



Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has made secret of his desire to add a No 10 to his ranks in the January transfer window.

While Benitez has been pleased with the performances of Ayoze Perez so far this season, he does hope to increase his options in that area, with Almiron potentially providing competition for the Spaniard.

Almiron, at 23, is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in South America. He already has 10 caps for his country.

The player is currently plying his trade the MLS for Atlanta United, where he scored nine goals in 30 appearances last season, having previously turned out for Cerro Porteno in his homeland and Argentinian top flight side Lanus.

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe worried about Newcastle threat, as he backs ex-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe on North East return