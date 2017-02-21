Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles reveals why he was left red-faced after Henri Lansbury blunder

Jamaal Lascelles has revealed he was left red-faced as Henri Lansbury netted the own goal which ensured Newcastle returned to the top of the Championship.

But it was not because he felt for his former Nottingham Forest teammate in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa - it was due to the fact he'd celebrated like he'd scored the goal himself.

Having risen to power a towards goal, Lascelles wheeled away when the ball crossed the line, celebrating wildly in front of the Strawberry corner with Jonjo Shelvey.

In his head he'd taken his tally to the season to three, and made it two in two after his point-saving late show at Carrow Road a week previous.

But little did he know at the time, his effort had come off the post and been diverted back in via former City Ground teammate Lansbury.

And he only found out that he hadn't scored when the tannoy gave the name of Villan Lansbury, with whom Lascelles spent a number of years playing alongside before his switch to St James' Park.

Jamaal Lascelles celebrates Newcastle's second goal last night.

"It’s quite embarrassing, actually!," Lascelles told nufc.co.uk.

"I was celebrating, going nuts, thinking I’ve just scored a second, and two minutes later they said that it was an own-goal from Lansbury.

"But, I was obviously in the right place at the right time to flick it, which was all I could do."

While the Magpies have been exemplary on their travels this campaign, their home form has let them down on occasions.

Jamaal Lascelles with Jonjo Shelvey.

Lascelles accepts that. He knows United need to up their game at St James' and having seen off Villa on Monday night, he hopes to complete part two of a home double against Bristol City this weekend.

"People have been saying that we needed to up our home record – they are right," he said.

"This game just shows how well we can play at home.

"On paper, Villa are excellent, and they have a good manager. But, we showed how our team chemistry and work ethic can overpower teams – and that’s exactly what we did tonight.

"We knew Villa would turn up against us, and to be fair, they made it hard for us early on. But, we got the first goal, and – at home – if we get the second goal, we’ll see teams off. We controlled the game and managed it excellently.

"The three points is the most important thing. It was a great performance, and we’ll look forward to the Bristol City game now."