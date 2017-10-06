Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles signs new SIX-year deal

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has put pen to paper on a new SIX-year deal at St James's Park.

Lascelles, one of the Magpies stand out performers this season in the Premier League, will remain on Tyneside until 2023.

And the Derby-born central defender could not hide his delight at secure his future at United.

"I’m over the moon," he said.

"Since I came to Newcastle, I’ve been happy; I love the city, the football and the fans. Everything about it, I enjoy so I’m happy to be tied down for the next six years here.

"We’ve got a group of ambitious lads, the fans are excellent and the manager has got trust in me, so I’m really happy here and I want to take the club as high as it can go."

Manager Rafa Benitez echoed those sentiments.

He believes a new deal for Lascelles, who has made 75 appearances for United, scoring seven goals, is well deserved.

"As soon as I made the decision to make Jamaal the captain of Newcastle United, he rose to the challenge and he has developed as a player and a character," said Benitez.

"He has proven himself to be a very good leader and a good role model too.

"He has also improved as a player, responding well to our advice and guidance and getting better with every game.

"I would like to congratulate him on his new contract with the club, it is very well deserved."