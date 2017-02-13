Newcastle United spending power is 'obliterating' their Championship rivals - pundit

Newcastle United are able to obliterate their Championship promotion rivals due to the wages they offer, their squad depth and spending power, according to Danny Mills.

The pundit is if of the firm belief that come May United will be a Premier League side again.

And he puts that down to the fact the Magpies have deeper pockets than any other of their second tier counterparts, even without the high-profile, mega money sales of Gini Wijnaldum and Moussa Sissoko.

"They just obliterate every other Championship side in terms of spending power and wages," said former England full-back Mills speaking to Sky Sports.

"Yes, they were able to get rid of those big players but you look at the other budgets - Brighton, Huddersfield, Norwich, Leeds. They can't compare to that.

"I think Newcastle will go up due to the strength and size of their squad."

Danny Mills in his Leeds United days.

While Mills is tipping Rafa Benitez's men for the top, he also thinks the status quo will not be challenged for the other top flight spot up for grabs.

Ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Manchester City defender Mills added: "Brighton, probably [for] the other automatic [spot], because they have the experience.

"They've been there before."