Newcastle United strike target 'not for sale'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that rumoured Newcastle United target Callum Wilson is not for sale.

United boss Rafa Benitez was keen to bring in a striker at the start of the window and Wilson was one of a number of options explored, as well as West Ham United target Scott Hogan.

But with a price of £20million+ reported quoted, interest in the Englishman, who was prolific for the Cherries in the Championship, netting 23 goals in their promotion season, has since waned.

Injury robbed the 24-year-old of much of last season, but this campaign he has recovered to net six goals in 20 appearances for the club.

And Howe is in no mood to let Wilson go.

In fact, the gaffer says he is a massive part of Bournemouth's season, but also their future.

"Callum Wilson's not for sale," said Howe.

"He's a massive part of our plans and our future.

"This is the most difficult transfer window I've been involved in, the pool of players is so small.

"We have been looking, we have been looking, but we'll see what happens. Any player has to benefit the team."

So far Newcastle have failed to make a breakthrough in the winter window, with a number of loan moves falling through in recent weeks.

Although, the club are still waiting on an answer to their proposed loan switch involving Andros Townsend, with Chancel Mbemba going the other way.

Benitez admitted after the embarrassing FA Cup loss to Oxford United that his hunt for reinforcements could go to the wire.