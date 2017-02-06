Newcastle United winger named in Africa Cup of Nations team of tournament

Magpies winger Christian Atsu has been named in the Africa Cup of Nations team of the tournament.

United man Atsu, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, played an integral part in Ghana's run to the semi-finals of the competition, which ended yesterday in Gabon.

Christian Atsu celebrates scoring against Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old played the final 15 minutes of the Black Stars' 1-0 third-placed play-off loss to Burkina Faso at Stade de Port Gentil on Saturday, having started Ghana's three group games against Uganda, Mali and Egypt as well as their quarter-final win over Chancel Mbemba's DR Congo and their semi-final loss to eventual winners Cameroon.

Atsu will head back to Tyneside this week, and could take his place in the squad for the visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

Full CAF team of the tournament: Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon/Gimnàstic de Tarragona); Modou Kara Mbodji (Senegal/Anderlecht), Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt/Al Ahly), Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon/Slavia Prague); Charles Kabore (Burkina Faso/FC Krasnodar), Daniel Amartey (Ghana/Leicester City), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso/Ajax), Christian Atsu (Ghana/Newcastle United), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/AS Roma); Christian Bassogog (Cameroon/AaB), Junior Kabananga (DR Congo/Astana).

Player of the tournament: Christian Bassogog (Cameroon/AaB)

Player of the final: Benjamin Moukandjo (Cameroon/FC Lorient)

Fair play award: Egypt

Tournament top scorer: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo/Astana) – 3 goals