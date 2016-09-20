Newcastle v Wolves LIVE: Follow all the action from St James's Park

Newcastle United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup at St James's Park tonight.

The third-round tie comes just three days after the club was beaten 2-0 in the Championship by Walter Zenga's side.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez feels his team can progress in the competition, though the club's No 1 priority is promotion back to the Premier League.

Benitez will make a number of changes for the game, with Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar expected to make their debuts and Karl Darlow set to play in goal.

Vurnon Anita, however, is unavailable, with United having had their appeal over his dismissal in the league match rejected.

