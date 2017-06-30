Newcastle wait on decision from forward

Yoan Gouffran's future is still in the balance.
The Newcastle United forward's expires tonight.
And there have been discussions over a new deal for the 31-year-old, who made 39 Championship appearances last season.
READ MORE: Mike Ashley must deliver ‘four marquee players’ including striker – as Rafa Benitez utilises Liverpool and Chelsea contacts
Gouffran, signed from Bordeaux in January 2013, is looking for a longer-term deal, not a short contract extension, at this stage of his career.
Newcastle are understood to favour an incentivised deal.
United manager Rafa Benitez – whose players report back for training on Monday – does not want talks with Gouffran to drag on.
The club has only signed one player so far this summer.
And Benitez is frustrated at a lack of progress in the transfer market.
Newcastle's manager feels Gouffran would be a useful squad player in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, the Gazette revealed Liverpool's response to a loan enquiry about winger Sheyi Ojo on Wednesday.
"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here