Newcastle weigh up move for Premier League striker

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield in this month's transfer window.

But the club has also been repeatedly linked with striker Wilson, an unused substitute in the Premier League club's last two games.

Sky Sports report that the club is "interested" in Wilson.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, however, wants to keep the 24-year-old at Dene Court.

Howe said: "He's been in the game long enough, and he's had speculation from the minute he signed here and started to score goals straightaway.

"He's been linked with clubs throughout that period. It's nothing new for him or for us.

"Management of game time at this time of year is crucial.

"We love Callum, I think he's an outstanding player. He's done well for us this season, but we need to make sure every player is fresh when they play."

Championship leaders Newcastle take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon.