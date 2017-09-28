Newcastle will face a much-improved Liverpool after jittery start to season, says defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that Liverpool are gunning for Newcastle, insisting the Reds will only get better and better after a hit-and-miss start to the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men produced yet another under whelming performance in midweek as they drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow.

And the young defender believes despite his side taking a fair bit of criticism this term, the best is yet to come, starting at St James’s Park on Sunday.

“It’s just before the international break, so we’ll try to go into that with three points,” said the 18-year-old.

“We’ll keep fighting every week to try to get as many points as we can in every competition we play in.

“We’ve got the quality in the team to keep going and keep getting better. Everyone is improving with every game and soon we’ll be a force.”

Meanwhile, Brighton striker Tomer Hemed has been handed a three-game ban for a stamp on United full-back DeAndre Yedlin.

The Israeli contested the FA charge of violent conduct, but an independent regulatory commission found the frontman guilty. The incident was not seen by match officials but was on footage of the game, shown live on Sky.