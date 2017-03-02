Newcastle won the battle, but Brighton can still win the war - Glenn Murray

Glenn Murray says Brighton are down but not out of the Championship title race.

Newcastle United completed a remarkable comeback from a goal down at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night, and in doing so snatched top spot off Chris Hughton's Seagulls.

Top scorer Murray admits the Albion squad are down after such a demoralising defeat to United.

But he believes the Magpies have a very tough run of games coming up.

And although Brighton lost the battle, that does not necessarily mean they've lost the war.

Murray told the Argus: "Newcastle have got hard fixtures to come, we have got hard fixtures.

Jamaal Lascelles goes head-to-head with Glenn Murray on Tuesday night.

"It hurts but that will be gone soon and we’ll be looking towards Nottingham Forest and Rotherham next week.

"It’s one of those things. We’re still second in the table, and unfortunately we got beaten by the team that’s closest to us.

"But they’ve got hard fixtures and we’ve got hard fixtures to come too.

"I’m sure there will be lots of ups and downs in that time and it’ll be an exciting run in."

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle take on third-placed Huddersfield Town on Saturday evening looking to press home their claim to be the Championship top dogs.

But Hughton's men have the chance to draw first blood as they travel to struggling Nottingham Forest, just four points above the second tier dropzone, kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, last night David Wagner fielded a weakened XI as the Terriers crashed out of the FA Cup with a 5-1 loss at Manchester City.

Star man Aaron Mooy was ineligible, due to the fact he is currently on loan from the Citizens.