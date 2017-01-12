Newcastle youngster seals League One loan switch

Scunthorpe United have confirmed the loan capture of Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney.

And the frontman, speaking after sealing the switch to the end of the season, has set his sights on hitting the goals trail for the League One promotion hopefuls.

"I want to kick on now and get goals here," said the 20-year-old, who has made four senior appearances for the Magpies.

"As a striker you want loads of chances and loads of crosses to get your tally up.

"They’ve (Scunthorpe) been scoring a lot of goals, and hopefully I can now get among them and get on the end of the crosses."

Toney spent the first half of the season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, where he netted seven goals in 26 appearances. Last season he had a similar spell at Barnsley.



Similar to his United debut, he looks set to make his Iron bow this Saturday against the side where it all began for Toney - Northampton Town.



"It’s a nice fixture to go back to where I started my career," Toney told www.scunthorpe-united.co.uk.



"I’m obviously at Scunthorpe now, so the main concentration is getting the win and scoring goals.



"Hopefully we can get the job done at the weekend and go from there."

Meanwhile, fellow United forward Alex Gilliead has jumped up a division after completing a loan switch to League One Bradford City.

The Shotley Bridge-born England youth international will spend the rest of the campaign at Valley Parade, having spent the start of the season at League Two Luton Town.

