No Christmas Eve match for Newcastle United - but three more Premier League games are moved for TV

The threat of Newcastle United travelling to West Ham United on Christmas Eve has finally disappeared following confirmation of December's TV fixtures.

Sky Sport has eventually decided against moving back any of the fixtures originally scheduled for Saturday, December 23, to Sunday, December 24, following lengthy discussions with clubs, fans and the Premier League.

Newcastle's first trip to West Ham's new London Stadium remains at 3pm although three other Magpie fixtures in December have been moved for the cameras.

Namely:

Saturday, December 2, on Sky Sports at 12.30pm - Chelsea (away);

Saturday, December 9 on BT Sport at 5.30pm - Leicester City (home);

Wednesday, December 27 on Sky Sports at 7.45pm - Manchester City (home).

The club's games at home to Everton on Wednesday, December 13, at 7.45pm and at Arsenal on Saturday, December 16, at 3pm remain unchanged while TV choices for Saturday, December 30, when Newcastle are scheduled to entertain Brighton at 3pm, have still to be made.

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said: “With matches scheduled on Christmas weekend for the first time in 11 years, the process of selecting games for live broadcast has been a more complex one than usual and I would like to thank our broadcast partners and clubs for their co-operation and flexibility.

“Sky Sports and BT Sport do a fantastic job and their investment in our game has transformed football on and off the pitch at all levels.

“When selecting matches, the broadcasters are using the rights that we the Premier League and the clubs have sold them, and they should therefore not be criticised for doing so.

“We can now announce we have a fantastic selection of 24 live televised matches for supporters to enjoy in December whether in the stadiums or at home.”