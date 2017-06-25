No Newcastle offer on table for Pepe Reina

Newcastle's hopes of landing Pepe Reina appear to be fading with the player's agent claiming United are yet to make an offer to the Napoli goalkeeper.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool man, with manager Rafa Benitez keen to sign the Spanish international for a third time, having snapped him up while boss at Anfield, then again at Stadio San Paolo.

Reina has just one year left on his deal in Naples, with a public falling out with the club's hierarchy earlier this summer opening the door to a summer departure.

But, according to agent Manuel Garcia Quilon, positive news on a new deal at the Serie A side could be imminent, making a switch to Tyneside increasingly unlikely.

Speaking to Il Mattino newspaper Quilon said: "We do not have offers from any other clubs, as we are focused on Napoli and expect news pretty soon."

Reports in the Italian press claim that Reina wants a new three year deal but the club are reluctant to tie him down for so long, with a one-year option said to be on the table.

Rafa Benitez