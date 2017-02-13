Norwich City boss thinks he's got the beating of Newcastle United and Rafa Benitez

Norwich City boss Alex Neil believes his side will more than be a match for Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez's top-of-the-table Magpies travel to the play-off chasing Canaries tomorrow night, looking to push home their advantage at the top of the second tier table.

But Neil believes his players can take heart from their previous run ins with the Spaniard's side.

In April, last year a last gasp Martin Olsson strike earned Norwich a vital 3-2 win, which left United staring down the barrel at Premier League relegation.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty four minutes from time had looked like rescuing a point but Olsson struck to leave Benitez & Co six points adrift of safety.

The clash between the pair earlier this season was also something Neil says his players can take heart from.

Having strolled into a 3-1 lead at St James' Park, United completed a remarkable late comeback to snatch all three points from then high-flying City.

"Without doubt we will be a match for them," said Neil.

"We beat them the last time they came here in the Premier League.

"We were 3-1 up at their place and deservedly so.

"We know it is going to be tough because they are a right good side, but so are we and it is who plays well on the day."