Odds slashed on Newcastle United & Andros Townsend reunion

Punters have piled money on Andros Townsend to re-join Newcastle United, prompting bookies to slash the odds on a dramatic, deadline-beating move.

Despite Townsend travelling with the Crystal Palace squad to Bournemouth tonight, both fans and the Magpies themselves are hopeful of him starting February back at St James’ Park.

Odds on Townsend re-joining Newcastle were slashed from 8/13 at midday to just 1/5 on this afternoon.

Those odds have since drifted slightly, but Townsend remains a very short price to rejoin the Magpies – possibly, initially on loan.

But with Palace at Bournemouth, Newcastle would face a race against the clock in practical terms to get the deal completed by the 11pm deadline, with Townsend potentially skipping the need for a medical.

The 25-year-old joined Crystal Palace in July for £12million but has struggled to recreate the form he displayed in his brief stint at St James’ Park.