Paul Dummett lifts the lid on the mood behind the scenes at Newcastle

Paul Dummett says Rafa Benitez couldn’t have been more positive with Newcastle United’s players in pre-season – despite his unhappiness at the club’s transfer efforts.

Benitez reiterated his frustration in a series of interviews this week ahead of tomorrow’s season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’s Park.

However, United’s manager has shielded his players.

“He’s really positive,” said Dummett.

“I don’t think he could be negative around the team, because I would say it would only bring the team down.

“Yes, he’s really positive around the training ground.

“I’ve never seen him be upset about the (lack of) signings either around the players or around the training ground.

“He obviously would not want that, because you don’t want to be going into a season when the whole team is down. You want to be positive and ready to go.”

Dummett made more league starts than any other United player during the club’s Championship-winning campaign.

And the defender is relishing being back in the top flight.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m really excited.

“The Premier League’s the place to be in England.

“It’s where everyone wants to be.

“We’ve had one season in the Championship, which everyone enjoyed because we won a lot of games and got that winning mentality back.

“But the Premier League’s where everyone wants to be, and we’re really happy to be back.”

On the Tottenham game, Dummett added: “They have some of the best players in the league, but we’ve worked hard and prepared well.”