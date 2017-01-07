Paul Dummett reacts to criticism at Newcastle

Paul Dummett is hoping to win over Newcastle United fans – after winning over Rafa Benitez.

Dummett, Benitez’s first-choice left-back, made his 100th appearance for the club this week.

As a player you do hear what people have to say, but you need to concentrate on playing football. The most important thing that matters is what the manager thinks and what his opinion is. Paul Dummett

And the 25-year-old – who hopes to play in tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham City – wants to go on and play many more games for his boyhood club.

Asked about the milestone, Dummett said: “I’m very proud. I always wanted to play for Newcastle. Hopefully, there’s many more to come and I can get to 200 or 300.”

Dummett – who has a long-term deal at United – would never ask to leave the club.

“I’m a Newcastle fan,” said Dummett. “As long as the club are showing that they want to keep me, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Dummett, however, has come in for criticism from some fans in recent seasons.

The Wales international, however, has the full support of United manager Benitez.

“As a player you do hear what people have to say, but you need to concentrate on playing football,” he said.

“The most important thing that matters is what the manager thinks and what his opinion is.

“As long as the manager’s picking you, that’s the most important thing for me.

“As long as he’s happy, that’s what I’ve got to keep on doing.”

On his journey from the Newcastle’s Academy to the first-team, Dummett added: “I’ve made a lot of sacrifices, which people don’t see or hear about.

“It’s something (playing for Newcastle) I’d never give up easily.”