Paul Dummett reacts to 'criticism' from Newcastle fans

Paul Dummett has spoken about the "criticism" he gets from Newcastle United fans.

The defender – who signed a new long-term contract earlier this year – has long divided opinion on Tyneside.

But Dummett has been a regular under Rafa Benitez and his predecessors.

And the 25-year-old, speaking ahead of tonight's home game against Sheffield Wednesday, insists his main focus is on staying in Benitez's starting XI.

"I think with any player – not just me – there's always going to be fans who don't like some players and do like others," said Dummett in the match programme.

"You do get a bit of grief, but I've just got to try and look over that and try and play the best I can.

"The manager here is picking me, so there's obviously a reason why. I've got to do what I can do, do what I'm good at, and hopefully that means the manager will carry on picking me."

Newcastle-born Dummett also spoke about last season's relegation from the Premier League in his programme interview.

"There were players who maybe didn't care, but there was a lot who did care," said the Wales international.

"The ones who cared have stayed and tried to fight to get back to the Premier League, where we belong."