Paul Dummett responds to questions about his form for Newcastle

Paul Dummett hailed his defensive team-mates after Newcastle United recorded another clean sheet.

Rafa Benitez’s side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday to return to the top of the Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Newcastle’s goal on a difficult evening at Molineux.

Dummett has won praise for his performances at left-back in recent weeks.

But the defender shrugged off the plaudits after the match.

Asked about his form, Dummett said: “I get help from the other players as well. All of us, together, did well.

“It’s not just me playing against (Helder) Costa, Ciaran (Clark) is covering, the left winger is covering back, so it’s a team performance and as a team we defended well to snuff out Wolves.

“Everyone battled really hard, including the substitutes.

“The team spirit, fight and determination we showed was excellent.

“They had a quick striker who was strong. They were running in behind, and caused us problems as a team.

“We had to work hard, and in the end the determination of the squad got us a result.”

The result was the club’s 11th away win of the season.

“Our away form has been brilliant so far this season, and it’s something we have to continue doing for the rest of the campaign too,” said Dummett.

“We want more and to go on and win the league.

“We know we need to play the way we did and battle the way we did, because results like this when you’ve battled away win you the league.”

Brighton and Hove Albion had won earlier in the day to briefly lead the division.

“Ultimately, it’s up to us,” said Dummett.

“We have to win our games. If we win our games, we win the league.

“So we just have to keep carrying on and go on from now until the end of the season with performances like this.”

Mitrovic, on a yellow card, was withdrawn at the break.

“He’ll be disappointed to come off at half time, but the manager probably didn’t want to take a risk with the way the ref had given him a booking for something that wasn’t really much a foul,” said Dummett. “I’m very happy for him. He got us the win.”