Paul Dummett wants to make ANOTHER 100 appearances after reaching Newcastle milestone

Paul Dummett has told of his pride at reaching a milestone in his Newcastle United career.

The defender made his 100th appearance for the club in Monday's Championship defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

And Dummett, preparing for tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Birmingham City at St Andrew's, said: "I'm very proud.

"I always wanted to play for Newcastle. Hopefully, there's many more to come and I can get to 200 or 300 (appearances)."

Newcastle dominated the Blackburn game, but couldn't convert their chances at Ewood Park

And a second-half free-kick from Charlie Mulgrew saw United claim all three points.

"It was disappointing," said Dummett. "It was a game we fully dominated. Blackburn only had one chance on target, and that was the goal.

"It was the same in the last game against Blackburn. We need to get back to winning ways with a positive performance."

The Blackburn result saw Newcastle lose top spot in the Championship.

"We know we've got a task on our hands," said 25-year-old Dummett. "Our main aim is to get back on track with a win.

"We knew before the start of the season that the Championship is a really tough league.

"We need to make sure we carry on with the first half of the season and make sure we get promoted."