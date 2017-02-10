Paul Lambert has a message for Wolves players about Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey

Paul Lambert has told Wolverhampton Wanderers players to focus on the game – and NOT Jonjo Shelvey's actions in their last Championship meeting.

The Newcastle United midfielder served a five-game ban after being found guilty of using racially-aggravated language towards Romain Saiss in September by an independent panel.

Shelvey had strongly denied the Football Association charge.

Newcastle take on Wolves at Molineux tomorrow evening in a televised game.

And Shelvey is certain of a hostile welcome at the stadium.

"I wasn’t here, I know little bits of what happened, but for me it’s a game of football that we’ll play to win," Wolves manager Paul Lambert told the Express & Star.

"I don’t get too caught up in these things. What happened in the past has happened, I wasn’t here and can only go on what people have told me.

"They were protecting their team mate, quite rightly so. Like I say I don’t know what was said as such, in depth, but you would expect them to protect their team mate. And Romain’s a really nice guy.

"The message would be to focus on the game, don’t worry about anything else, just play your game as you have done. Just focus on the game."