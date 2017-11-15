Paul Pogba blow for Man United ahead of Newcastle visit

Paul Pogba's losing his battle to be fit for Newcastle United's visit to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho had hoped to have the Manchester United midfielder back for Saturday evening's televised game.

Pogba has been sidelined for nine weeks with a hamstring problem.

The France international reported back to the club last month after spending several weeks recuperating in Miami.

Pogba has been training with Man United's reserve team.

However, the 24-year-old, signed for £89million last year, is unlikely to be fit in time to face Rafa Benitez's side, according to the Daily Telegraph.

In other reports, it's claimed Phil Jones will be fit for the game despite suffering a calf injury playing for England last week.

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Benitez has his own fitness concerns.

Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu suffered injuries in the club's defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month.

And Mikel Merino is likely to be sidelined for several more weeks.

Man United are second in the Premier League, while Newcastle are 11th after successive defeats.