Paul Warne reveals why he feels 'classy' Newcastle WILL win promotion this season

Newcastle United will be back in the Premier League next season, according to Paul Warne.

Warne's Rotherham United side were beaten 4-0 at St James's Park on Saturday.

The visitors matched Newcastle for 45 minutes, but there was no way back for them once Daryl Murphy netted in first half injury time after Jonjo Shelvey opened them up with a pinpoint free-kick.

And Warne, Rotherham's interim manager, admitted that his team were torn apart by the pace of the Championship leaders after the break.

"They've got absolute pace to burn, and pace costs money," said Warne, who had Shelvey man marked.

"They are ridiculously quick down both wings. Physically, you can only run as fast as you can run. If someone's quicker, than you, you're in trouble.

"We pushed bodies forward, but we just haven't got that electric pace. You can see why they're going to be a Premier League club again next year wit the class they've got.

"I think the lads went toe to toe for 45 minutes, but, regrettably, a set-piece has swung the game."