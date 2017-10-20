Peter Beardsley explains what out-of-favour Jack Colback is doing behind the scenes at Newcastle

Jack Colback has been frozen out at Newcastle United – but the midfielder is still having an influence.

That’s the verdict of Peter Beardsley, who has been working with Colback since he was sent to the Academy by Rafa Benitez.

It’s nothing to do with me why he’s not been part of the first-team group, but, to be fair to Jack, he’s been a good example to the kids. Peter Beardsley

Colback – who was told he was not in Benitez’s plans in the summer – has been training with Beardsley’s Under-23 squad.

The midfielder, under contract at United until 2019, has played just one Premier League 2 game so far this season, but coach Beardsley – whose side take on Blackburn Rovers at Whitley Park tonight (7pm kick-off) – feels he’s having a positive influence on the training field.

“He’s been really good,” said Beardsley. “He’s been good as gold. To be fair to Rafa, he’s been good with him. They still get on well.

“At our level, he stands out. Most first-team players would. The best players are the best players for a reason. He’s been really good for us.”

Colback, 27, could leave Newcastle, either on loan or a permanent deal, in January’s transfer window.

Benitez spoke about Colback’s situation last month. “Jack, he knew my ideas before (the summer transfer window closed), and he knows my ideas now,” said the manager.

Meanwhile, three Newcastle games have been chosen for live broadcast.

The club’s fixture away to Chelsea on Saturday, December 2 will kick-off at 12.30pm so it can be shown by Sky Sports. United’s home game against Leicester City on Saturday, December 12 will kick-off at 5.30pm, for BT Sport coverage.

And the match at St James’s Park against Manchester City on Wednesday, December 27 (7.45pm) will also be broadcast by Sky.