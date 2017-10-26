Peter Beardsley has message for Newcastle’s Dan Barlaser after wonder goal

Dan Barlaser been told to add more goals to his game after firing Newcastle United’s Under-23s to a European win.

Barlaser netted a stunning winner in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Sparta Prague at Whitley Park.

The strike capped a memorable few days, with the 20-year-old having signed a contract extension keeping him at St James’s Park until 2019 last week.

Gateshead-born Barlaser – who has made three senior appearances for the club – said after the game that he wanted to push on and challenge for a place in Rafa Benitez’s first-team squad.

Coach Peter Beardsley said: “We hope they all can push on, but that’s not our decision.

“The main man (Benitez) makes the right decisions.

“Ultimately, that’s what will happen.

“The club think highly of Dan. He’s signed another contract. He loves it here.”

Barlaser netted from 35 yards in the Premier League International Cup tie to end a run of seven games in all competitions without a win for Beardsley’s side.

Beardsley believes Barlaser – who started the club’s Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest in August – can be a regular on the scoresheet.

“Dan Barlaser wasn’t great on the night, but scores the goal, which we’ve obviously talked about him trying to do and making a difference in that department,” said Beardsley.

“He needs to score more goals. It was a great goal for him.”

Barlaser is open to going out on loan in January to gain more first-team experience.